Ahead of Lohri, 744 spools of banned kite string recovered in Ludhiana

Ludhiana Ahead of Lohri festival, police on Thursday arrested three accused in two separate cases for selling banned plastic kite string, recovering 744 spools made from the banned material.

Police arrested Raman Thukral of Atwal Nagar and his brother Vishesh Thukral for storing and selling the plastic kite string, having come across the vendors during a special checking in the first case.

Sub inspector Harpreet Singh, station head office at the station, said the police conducted a raid on the shop of the accused near Jawala Singh Chowk following a tip-off and recovered 600 spools from the shop.

In the second incident, authorities arrested arrested Amit Saharan of Vishwakarma Colony. The accused was allegedly selling the banned kite string near Balmiki Ghati, with authorities recovering 144 spools from his possession on the location.

Cases under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant.) and section 188 and 336 (negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at the Haibowal and Daresi police stations in the two cases respectively.

