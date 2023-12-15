Ahead of LS polls, BJP changes four district presidents

Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has changed presidents of four districts of Kashmir including, Baramulla, Kupwara, Budgam and Anantnag.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The change in district presidents has come at a time when BJP is trying to make it’s impact felt in all the districts of UT, especially Kashmir where the party is still considered weak. The appointment of new district presidents, many leaders say, could boost the morale of party cadres ahead of Lok Sabha polls in which the party will try to improve its voter base. The party according to its leaders have already begun preparations for Lok Sabha polls.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

“It’s an exercise to keep the party ready for any challenges. The new district presidents are all experienced and strong leaders and under their leadership party will get more strength,” said BJP statespokesman Altaf Thakur while reacting on recent appointments.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The district president of Baramulla, Sufi Mohiudin has been replaced by young leader Raja Waqar who is from an influential phari family in Uri. Waqar, party said had been with the BJP for past eight years and also acted as district vice-president in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. With appointment of Raja Waqar as the district president, BJP is eyeing on the vote bank of the ‘Phari’ community especially in north Kashmir. Sufi has been made member of the state working committee of the party.

Another vocal leader Javeed Quershi has been appointed as the district president of Kupwara unit in place of Abdul Rehman Lone, who also has been adjusted in the state unit as member. Quershi who hails from Kandi Kupwara region is currently based in Handwara and had joined party in 2018. Quershi is one of the most vocal faces of the BJP in north Kashmir who has been openly endorsing and advocating party programmes on social media.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Advocate Wajhat Hussain has been nominated as the district president of Anantnag district replacing Nazir Ahmad Gania who has been appointed as the vice-president of Minority Morcha BJP J&K UT. Hassan has been an old party leader who had good connections within the party’s rank and file.

Another young leader, Hakeem Rahullah Gazi has been appointed as district president of Budgam replacing Sameer Shah who has been also adjusted in the state working unit of party.

BJP has been contesting elections in Kashmir from the last three decades, however party didn’t perform well either in Assembly or Lok Sabha polls. However, in the last panchayat, Urban Local Bodies polls and district development council polls the party managed to secure dozens of seats which gave party leadership hope about assembly and Lok Sabha seats. “If assembly polls will be held next year the party will give many surprises. Even on the Anantnag Lok Sabha seat, the party is very strong,” said a senior party leader in Baramulla.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}