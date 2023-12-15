Ahead of Mann, Kejriwal rally, DEOs declare holiday in Maur schools for security’s stay

Ahead of the parent-teachers’ meeting (PTM) initiated by the Punjab education department in government schools on December 16, district education officers (DEO) of Bathinda “arbitrarily directed” six schools in Maur sub division to reserve campuses for a two-night stay of security personnel of chief minister Bhagwant Mann from Friday evening.

Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Neel Garg (second from left) and others party leaders taking stock of arrangements at Maur in Bathinda district, where CM Bhagwant Mann and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal are to address a rally on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Mann is scheduled to address a political rally in Maur on Sunday that will be attended by Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

The official letter was issued jointly by the DEO (elementary) Shivpal Goyal and DEO (secondary) Bhupinder Kaur on December 14, stating that the protection teams would arrive in the area on Friday evening.

In the letter, principals of Government Primary School (GPS), Maur Mandi, SD Government High School, Maur Mandi, Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS), Maur Kalan, GSSS, Maur Khurd, and GSSS, Maur Mandi (Girls), were asked to declare a holiday on Saturday and ensure electricity, water and cleanliness there for the security teams.

Principals were asked to stay back in their respective schools till the security personnel leave on December 17 evening.

Deputy commissioner Showkat Ahmad Parray said on Friday that the orders have been withdrawn with immediate effect and both education officers have been served a show-cause notice to explain taking such a decision arbitrarily.

He said the PTM would be held as per schedule on Saturday.

“I have taken a strong view of this indiscipline by the DEOs where they a decision was taken at their level. After serving them show-cause notice, I am writing to the state government to initiate disciplinary action against the erring DEOs. Both decided to close schools without even consulting the DC office. I enquired and found that the SDM and DSP of Maur sub division told the DEOs to extend assistance in providing basic needs but instead of contacting me, they took a decision on their own and issued wrong orders,” said Parray.

