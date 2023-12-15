Six years on, Mohali police arrest Punjabi singer Navjot Singh’s killers

Punjab Police have arrested the killers of Punjabi singer Navjot Singh, also known as Isapuria Virk, six years after he was murdered in Mohali. Punjab Police have arrested the killers of Punjabi singer Navjot Singh, also known as Isapuria Virk, six years after he was murdered in Mohali. (HT file photo)

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav tweeted on Friday, “Today, after six years, the killers of singer Navjot Singh @ Isapuria Virk have been arrested. Justice has been served. Acting professionally and scientifically on an untraced sensational murder case of the singer in 2018, the CIA (crime investigation agency) of Mohali police @sasnagarpolice has solved the case adeptly.”

The 22-year-old singer was found dead near a factory plot in Dera Bassi town of Mohali district in 2018. He had been shot from close range and had suffered five gunshot wounds. His car was found parked nearby. He had been living in a rented apartment in Mohali.