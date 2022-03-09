Ahead of poll results, Gajendra Shekhawat meets Capt Amarinder; second time in 4 days

Union Minister for jal shakti and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in-charge for Punjab Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday met former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh at his Siswan farmhouse near here.

It was the second meeting between the two in the last four days. Besides, Amarinder met Union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Monday.

According to senior BJP leaders, Shekhawat had specially come to Chandigarh from the national capital early in the morning and left Chandigarh without any other meeting.

The meeting assumes significance in view of the counting of votes scheduled for Wednesday amidst indications of a lot of uncertainty over the final outcome.

This has set off speculations within the political circles that the BJP, despite being shown not performing very well in the exit polls, has started political activity ahead of the counting of votes.

On Tuesday evening, Amarinder threw a party for his birthday in advance at his farmhouse which was attended by state BJP leaders as well. Notably, the former chief minister’s birthday comes on March 11, but he threw a party in advance.

Political parties are anxiously watching the move of Amarinder and the BJP, especially in the wake of the possibilities of a hung assembly in the state.

Despite exit poll outcome, the BJP is confident of reaching double-digit figures in the state, it is learnt.

Amarinder’s political outfit Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) has fought in alliance with the BJP and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa’s Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

