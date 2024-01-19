AI to monitor teachers’ attendance at Chandigarh’s govt schools

In a first, the UT education department will use artificial intelligence (AI) for teachers’ attendance and to keep an eye on their location during school hours from the next academic session. As per officials, teachers’ attendance will be marked through an app, which will use AI for face recognition. (HT File)

Over 5,500 teachers teach in the city’s 112 government schools, which include 43 senior secondary, 54 high, 11 middle and four primary schools.

As per officials, teachers’ attendance will be marked through an app, which will use AI for face recognition. Besides, through geo-fencing, teachers will be able to mark attendance only from the school premises. The app can also be used to ensure that teachers are punctual and remain within the school during school hours.

Talking about this, UT director of school education Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar said there hadn’t been any complaints against teachers as such, but the move had been initiated to keep up with the times. The department was using corporate social responsibility (CSR) funding to set up the system and planned to make it functional by April 2024, he added.

This will be the first-of-its-kind system for schools in the region, while a similar system is also being used in some other departments of the Punjab government. Andhra Pradesh has also started a similar system for its schools.

As per chairman of the joint action committee of teachers, Chandigarh, Savinder Singh, biometric attendance system is already in place in government schools where teachers have to mark their attendance with their fingerprint. “Most teachers are punctual and if they are going out of school, it is on official business. Teachers have to play an administrative role also along with teaching. We will see how the system functions,” he added.

Also to keep close watch on quality of midday meals

AI will also be used to keep a close watch on the quality of midday meals and cleanliness of schools. As per Brar, the workers preparing midday meals will be required to take pictures of the food after it is prepared in the kitchens. Then, after the food is received in schools and before it is served to students, the school in-charges will also have to send pictures of the food.

In case the food quality is found to be substandard, the matter will be taken up with the school principal.

Similarly, AI will also keep a check on cleanliness in schools, especially washrooms. Schools will have to send two pictures a day of the washrooms and AI will be used to flag any washrooms that are not well maintained.