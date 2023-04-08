Congress OBC wing holds protest against BJP in Ludhiana

The members of All India Congress Committee’s OBC wing staged a protest against the BJP, accusing them of destroying democratic values, at Jagraon Bridge and observed a “Satyagraha”. Krishan Kumar Bawa, national coordinator of AICC OBC department and Punjab in-charge, led the protest. Former cabinet ministers, including Gurkirat Singh Kotli and Malkit Singh Dakha, were also present at the protest.

Satyagraha' is being Started by OBC Department Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee due to Cancelling the Membership of Rahul GandhI at Jagraon Bridge in Ludhiana on Friday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They said that this ‘Satyagraha’ is not just about the Congress or Rahul Gandhi, but about Indian democracy. They said that the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha is an insult to democracy. Highlighting Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, the protesters said that BJP could not digest the march’s success and were trying to suppress the voice of truth.