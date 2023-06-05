Solan centre on vegetable crops adjudged country’s best by ICAR

All India Coordinated Research Project’s (AICRP) Solan centre on vegetable crops has been adjudged the Best Research Center on Vegetable Crops 2022 by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

The award was given for the centre’s contribution to research on vegetables under AICRP. There are 36 regular AICRP centres and 24 volunteer centres run by the state agricultural universities and ICAR institutes in the country.

The department of vegetable science at the Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni, runs the centre.

The award was given on Saturday at the 41st annual group meeting at the Sher-i-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Kashmir (SKUAST-K) by varsity vice-chancellor (V-C) Nazir Ahmed Ganai in the presence of UHF V-C Rajeshwar Singh Chandel.

Established in 1972, the centre is engaged in research on all basic, strategic and applied aspects of horticulture.

The centre’s principal investigator Ramesh Bhardwaj said the centre has collected, evaluated and maintained a total of 553 germplasm of several vegetable crops including cabbage, cauliflower, capsicum, carrot, radish, beetroot, cucumber among others over the past five years.

A total of 109 varietal trials, 38 hybrid trials, 11 resistant varietal trials, nine vegetable production cultivation-related trials, 68 disease and insect pest management trials and 31 seed production trials related to 14 vegetable crops have also been conducted.

It has also developed and released many improved varieties/hybrids of different vegetables.

