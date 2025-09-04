Aid for Afghanistan, what about flood-hit Punjab? FM to Centre

Punjab finance and taxation minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Thursday called upon the Government of India to demonstrate the same humanitarian spirit towards Punjab as it has shown in extending aid to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan after Monday’s earthquake. Union agriculture minister Shivraj Chouhan with minister of state for railways Ravneet Singh Bittu, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh and Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar riding a tractor in flood-affected Ramdass in Amritsar district on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

In a statement, Cheema questioned the central government’s priorities, asking why relief material was swiftly despatched to Afghanistan, while flood-affected Punjab is facing delays in receiving financial and humanitarian assistance.

He emphasised that Punjab, a state that has consistently contributed to the nation’s food security and economic strength, deserves timely and adequate assistance in its hour of need. “If humanitarian aid can be sent across borders, then why the hesitation in helping our own people?” he asked.

India extended humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan following a series of powerful earthquakes that killed more than 800 people and injured over 2,800 on Monday. The relief included truckloads of essential food items.

The Aam Aadmi Party minister urged the Centre to prioritise the welfare of flood-affected citizens and expedite the release of the relief package, infrastructure support, and rehabilitation measures.

He reiterated the Punjab Government’s commitment to providing relief to flood-ravaged people. “The state is experiencing its worst floods in four decades and the central government should provide quick financial aid for victims,” he added.

The overflowing Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets caused by heavy rainfall in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir besides the monsoon rain in Punjab has led to the deluge that has claimed 37 lives so far and impacted over 3.55 lakh people.

Crops, particularly paddy, over 1.75 lakh hectares are submerged due to the floods. The kharif crop was to be harvested in October.