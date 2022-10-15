AIG Ashish Kapoor’s police remand extended till October 17

The Punjab vigilance bureau on Friday produced assistant inspector general of police (AIG) Ashish Kapoor before a Mohali court that extended his police remand till October 17.

On October 6, the vigilance arrested him for taking a bribe of ₹1 crore through different cheques. A PPS officer, Kapoor was posted as the commandant, 4th IRB, Pathankot.

The bureau, while producing Kapoor in the court, also produced the receipts of the jewellery found in his locker which have been recovered from a jeweller. The vigilance told the court that the receipts were in the name of a Kurukshetra-based woman and were addressed to her Kurukshetra residence.

However, the AIG claimed that the jewellery in his locker was purchased on his debit card from his salary account. The vigilance produced the receipts as evidence of the jewellery amounting to ₹13 lakh weighing 400.14 gram which the Kurukshetra woman had received from the jeweller.

The vigilance told the court that this corroborates that the jewellery has been purchased by the woman which was found in Kapoor’s locker. Also, the vigilance said it has got the details of the construction of Kapoor’s Mohali house which is suspected to have been constructed using the money in question.

On the other hand, the AIG had submitted to the court that the jewellery purchased and placed in his locker in a bank in Sector 22, Chandigarh, is from his salary account using his debit card. He said on his disclosure and declaration, the vigilance searched his locker and found the jewellery.

A senior vigilance officer said, “We have evidence in the form of receipts of jewellery as direct evidence against Kapoor. This also proves the woman’s allegations against the AIG. The jeweller had produced the receipts of the purchase of jewellery from his shop.”

Recently, the vigilance had produced the statements of 11 witnesses in the court who claimed that they have got cheques encashed that were allegedly taken by Kapoor from the Kurukshetra woman and her mother for dropping charges against them.

The vigilance also produced a video recording of a jeweller who claimed that Kapoor had sold jewellery worth ₹15 lakh for which he had made the payment in cash to Kapoor’s aide.

The DSP, intelligence, Pawan Kumar, and ASI Harjinder Singh have also been nominated as accused in the FIR and the vigilance also arrested the ASI accused in the case.

