AIIMS Bathinda protest: Nursing staff threaten to boycott ICU, emergency ward work

On the third day of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) nursing staff’s strike on Friday, the employees in Bathinda have threatened to boycott work to attend the critically-ill patients.

Nurses had launched an indefinite strike on Wednesday to press for their demands, including eight offs every month, parity in promotions with other staff from medical sector and other departments, among others. (HT file)

As per a press note issued by the protesting staff, due to the indifferent attitude of the AIIMS management, nursing officers posted in the emergency ward and intensive care unit (ICU) will soon be forced to abstain from duty.

“In such a situation, the hospital authorities will be responsible for this,” they added.

On Friday, local leaders of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ughrahan) reached AIIMS to support the protesting staff but the security personnel prevented them from entering the hospital campus. Protesting nurses also refused to accept food offered by the activists.

“Various organisations have started extending their support to the protest, but we have unanimously decided not to let outsiders join our stir. We will keep on peacefully holding protests,” said the nursing officers in a press statement.

Meanwhile, work at different outpatient departments (OPDs) remained hit as the doctors on internships and nursing students have been roped in to keep the work on.

