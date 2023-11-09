AIIMS Bathinda raises alarm over surge in black fungus cases

Experts at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bathinda, have expressed a serious concern over a sudden surge in cases of mucormycosis or black fungus, a rare but potentially fatal infection, in the last over one month.

As per the data of the central institute’s multidisciplinary mucor task force, a total of 26 patients from Bathinda and adjoining districts have been registered for treatment since October 1.

In-charge of the task force and ENT (ear, nose and throat) specialist Dr Vaibhav Saini said on Wednesday that from January to September, the average per month admission of black fungus cases at AIIMS was five but in the last 40 days it jumped at an alarming level.

In October, 15 cases were reported whereas 11 patients have already been admitted in the first week of this month.

“We are still trying to ascertain the reasons behind a sudden surge in the deadly fungal infection. The Punjab government should initiate immediate steps in ensuring the availability of injections required for treatment and create a mass awareness drive against the fungal infection where diabetics and immunocompromised patients are vulnerable to the medical condition that spreads at a phenomenal rate,” said Saini.

A dedicated medical team was constituted in May 2021 during the peak of the second wave of the pandemic Covid-19.

Doctors of the AIIMS have treated around 200 patients since then but it is the only public sector healthcare facility handling black fungus patients after the PGI.

Nodal officer of the black fungus care facility and surgeon Dr Vaibhav Saini said all 26 patients admitted since October 1 had high diabetes levels.

“The fungal infection gained the spotlight during the pandemic and there is an urgent need to make people aware about it. Now the government should launch a drive to sensitise people to visit only trained physicians. Diabetics and those with compromised immune systems are vulnerable to the infection and they should not overlook possible early symptoms, including sinus pain or nasal blockage on one side of the face, one-sided headache, swelling or numbness, toothache and loosening of teeth. Physicians can prove a vital link for timely diagnosing the fungal infection and refer the patients to the institute for timely treatment,” he added.

Doctors said the treatment of black fungus costs around ₹22-25 lakh as it requires expensive medication and a team of multispecialty surgeons.

Maximum retail price (MRP) of injections is about ₹5,400 and the average requirement of a patient varies between 70-100 vials.

“During the pandemic, the injections for this rare disease had vanished from the market and then the Centre intervened to ensure its supply to hospitals. During the Covid-19 outbreak, patients were provided with the injection free of cost. Authorities should ensure its smooth availability for the benefit of the patients,” said Gupta.

Punjab health director Adarshapal Kaur said she has no comment to offer on the observation of the AIIMS task force as treatment of black fungus is done by the state government.

