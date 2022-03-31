Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / AIIMS student accuses seniors of harassing him
chandigarh news

AIIMS student accuses seniors of harassing him

The Bathinda AIIMS student stated in a letter that he was harassed for not wearing a turban instead of a cap.
AIIMS student accuses ‘unnamed’seniors of ragging, harassing him
Updated on Mar 31, 2022 10:56 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

BATHINDA:

A first-year student at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Thursday accused his seniors of ragging and harassing him for allegedly wearing a cap instead of a turban before he went missing from the campus, prompting the institute to file a police complaint to trace his whereabouts.

In a two-page letter, the student mentioned about being harassed in the name of interaction by his seniors. However, he did not mention the name of any of the students involved in the act.

“In the morning, I don’t have time to wear a turban. They have a problem with me wearing a cap whereas no teacher had any such problem on the issue,” he said in the letter written in English.

No complaint was filed with the district police or the college management by the student or his parents on Thursday. A resident of the Fazilka district, the student was living in a campus hostel after joining the AIIMS in February.

“He handed over the letter to his roommate that was delivered to the hostel superintendent. After his mobile phone was switched off, a police complaint was lodged immediately. He was found in good health in Chandigarh,” said dean Prof Satish Gupta.

Gupta, who is also the official spokesperson of AIIMS, said that strict action would be taken after the student shares details of the culprits.

Bathinda senior superintendent of police Amneet Kondal said the parents of the student told her that they were earlier informed by their son about maltreatment but they have not filed a formal complaint with the police.

