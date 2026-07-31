Ailing elephant rescued from forced labour in Barnala, 4 booked

The Punjab forest department has rescued a captive female elephant in Barnala following allegations that it was being used for religious processions and begging despite suffering from serious health complications and being declared medically unfit for work.

Barnala police have booked the elephant’s owner, Jai Ram of Ludhiana, and three mahouts for their alleged involvement in the mistreatment of the elephant. (HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Police have booked the elephant’s owner, Jai Ram of Ludhiana, and three mahouts, Kavir Das and Bali, both residents of Sanjay Gandhi Colony in Ludhiana, and Sirtaaj Ali of Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, for their alleged involvement in the mistreatment of the elephant.

The elephant, Laxmi, registered by its owner in Ludhiana, was traced to a bitumen plant at Handiaya on the Barnala-Bathinda road after Patiala-based environmentalist and wildlife rescuer Sahil Sharma received complaints from local residents through Instagram alleging that the animal was being exploited despite its deteriorating health.

Acting on the information, Sharma alerted the forest department and assisted officials in locating the elephant. The department subsequently rescued the animal before shifting it to Chhatbir Zoo in Mohali for medical treatment and a comprehensive veterinary examination.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} According to Sharma, Laxmi had undergone a veterinary examination in June 2026 following an earlier complaint. The examination purportedly declared the elephant unfit for work due to multiple serious ailments, including severely inward-deviated front legs, septic hygroma in both elbows, blindness in the right eye, damage to the left eye and tumour-like swellings on both hips. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Sharma, Laxmi had undergone a veterinary examination in June 2026 following an earlier complaint. The examination purportedly declared the elephant unfit for work due to multiple serious ailments, including severely inward-deviated front legs, septic hygroma in both elbows, blindness in the right eye, damage to the left eye and tumour-like swellings on both hips. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Sharma alleged that despite the veterinary findings and a warning issued by the Ludhiana range forest officer, advising against putting the elephant to work, the owner continued to use the animal for religious processions and begging.

He further claimed that the elephant was transported outside Ludhiana without obtaining the mandatory permissions required under the Captive Elephant (Transport and Transfer) Rules, 2024, which mandate a veterinary fitness certificate and prior approval from the chief wildlife warden before a captive elephant can be moved outside its jurisdiction.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Following the rescue, Barnala range forest officer Swaran Singh lodged a complaint and a case was registered at the Barnala City-2 police station under relevant provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972; Section 11 (treating animals cruelly) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960; and Section 325 (mischief by killing, poisoning, maiming or rendering any animal useless) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

In India, elephants are protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, making it illegal to capture wild elephants or trade them commercially.

However, legally registered captive elephants are allowed to work in forest management, eco-tourism and religious festivals, provided the handler holds an official Ownership Certificate issued by the chief wildlife warden. This labour is strictly regulated by Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, which mandate regular rest periods and bar sick, injured, pregnant or aggressive elephants from working.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}