Aiming to empower women cops, Himachal govt planning to establish crèches at police stations

With the aim to empower women cops, the Himachal Pradesh government has mooted a proposal to set up crèche facilities at police stations and battalions.

“As the government is focused on giving women cops greater roles in the leadership of the police force, we have drawn up a proposal to add crèche facilities at police stations for their children,” said director general of police Sanjay Kundu, while adding that he has come across many cases where women cops who have working husbands are forced to lock their children when they go out for duty.

“We are trying to improve facilities for women cops and making endeavours to give them leadership roles. In Himachal, women cops account for 13.7% of the 18,500 strong police force,” said Kundu.

It was in 1973 when the first three women cops were inducted into the police force in Himachal on compassionate grounds. Later, in 1975, the first batch of 28 regular lady constables were inducted and since then, they have become an integral part of the force.

The strength of the women cops now stands at 15 HPPS officers, eight HPS officers, 13 inspectors, 28 sub-inspectors, 45 assistant inspectors 100 constables and 2,136 constables. “ Today, women in Himachal are playing a central role and we intend to make police stations more gender inclusive as well. Since women constitute nearly 50% of humanity, it is natural that they should be fairly represented in an organisation responsible for public security,” said Kundu.

In 2009, the Union home ministry had set a target of 33% for women in the police force and Himachal Pradesh hopes to get there fast enough, if not be the first. The state already has 20% reservation for women at the constable level.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur during his budget speech announced that recruitment of women would be increased to 25%. “We have written to the state government to increase the percentage of women in the police force to 33%. At present, we have reserved 25% posts for women in constable recruitment and 33% in the recruitment of sub-inspectors,” added Kundu.

“Our intent goes beyond increasing their mere numbers and we aim to have women represented in leadership levels as well. Today, we have one woman ADGP, one deputy inspector general of police and three district police chiefs,” said the ADGP.

He said the women cops in the Himachal will now play a bigger role in investigations.

