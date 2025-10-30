Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    AIP spokesperson corners J&K CM over smart meter policy

    Published on: Oct 30, 2025 4:48 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link
    When a leader promises one thing to win votes and does the opposite after taking office, he owes the people an explanation, not a justification, said the spokesperson. (File)
    When a leader promises one thing to win votes and does the opposite after taking office, he owes the people an explanation, not a justification, said the spokesperson. (File)

    Inam pointed out that Omar had pre-election dismissed the installation of smart electric meters as an “unjustified burden on the poor and middle class”, only to later defend the same policy once in power, calling it a step toward efficiency

    The chief spokesperson of the Awami Itihaad Party (AIP) Inam Un Nabi has launched a blistering critique of chief minister Omar Abdullah’s on the smart meter policy, drawing a sharp parallel with former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti’s infamous “toffee and milk” remark.

    Inam pointed out that Omar had pre-election dismissed the installation of smart electric meters as an “unjustified burden on the poor and middle class”, only to later defend the same policy once in power, calling it a step toward efficiency.

    Inam said: “Just as Mehbooba’s careless words became an emblem of her disconnect with the people, so too will Omar’s smart-metre switch-eroo become his political albatross. The people of Jammu & Kashmir will not easily forget this act of betrayal.”

    He warned that this isn’t just about changing policy but about credibility. “When a leader promises one thing to win votes and does the opposite after taking office, he owes the people an explanation, not a justification,” he said.

    Inam further said that this moment marks a turning point: “At one time, the ‘toffee and milk’ phrase became a symbol of the PDP’s insensitivity. Today, the ‘smart metre’ will represent your broken promises, Omar sahib. The bill will come -on your watch.”

    recommendedIcon
    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/AIP Spokesperson Corners J&K CM Over Smart Meter Policy
    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/AIP Spokesperson Corners J&K CM Over Smart Meter Policy
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes