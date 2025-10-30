AIP spokesperson corners J&K CM over smart meter policy

The chief spokesperson of the Awami Itihaad Party (AIP) Inam Un Nabi has launched a blistering critique of chief minister Omar Abdullah’s on the smart meter policy, drawing a sharp parallel with former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti’s infamous “toffee and milk” remark.

Inam pointed out that Omar had pre-election dismissed the installation of smart electric meters as an “unjustified burden on the poor and middle class”, only to later defend the same policy once in power, calling it a step toward efficiency.

Inam said: “Just as Mehbooba’s careless words became an emblem of her disconnect with the people, so too will Omar’s smart-metre switch-eroo become his political albatross. The people of Jammu & Kashmir will not easily forget this act of betrayal.”

He warned that this isn’t just about changing policy but about credibility. “When a leader promises one thing to win votes and does the opposite after taking office, he owes the people an explanation, not a justification,” he said.

Inam further said that this moment marks a turning point: “At one time, the ‘toffee and milk’ phrase became a symbol of the PDP’s insensitivity. Today, the ‘smart metre’ will represent your broken promises, Omar sahib. The bill will come -on your watch.”