Air connectivity set to get a boost with more helitaxis in Himachal

The air connectivity in Himachal is set to get a boost as three companies have shown their interest in launching air services in the state. The Union aviation ministry's call for applications under UDAN-2 scheme has garnered interest from industry leaders, including Pawan Hans and Global Vector. The proposed air routes will connect Chandigarh to key destinations in Himachal, such as Palampur, Dharamshala, Chamba, Kinnaur and Reckong Peo.

The Union government is set to award route contracts to these companies, heralding a new era of enhanced connectivity for the picturesque state. Heli-taxi services in Himachal have been dormant since November, with sources revealing that the allotted company’s tenure has expired.

The proposed services will include flights from Chandigarh to Palampur, Dharamshala, and Chamba, as well as Chandigarh to Baddi and Reckong Peo. Another company has applied for a route encompassing Dharamshala, Palampur, Chamba and Rakkad. Additionally, services will be introduced from Sanjauli in Shimla city and the Baddi heliport in Solan.

To facilitate this expansion, the state government has allocated a budget of ₹30 crore for heliport construction and expansion during the current financial year.

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who also holds the tourism portfolio, recently allocated ₹13 crore for the construction of heliports at Rakkad and Palampur in Kangra district, Reckong Peo in Kinnaur district, and Chamba.

The government aims to construct heliports at all the district headquarters in the state so that air connectivity can be provided to tourists as well as the local people.

Himachal has a hilly geographical terrain and the construction of heliports in the state is more viable than the airports. “Major heliports would also prove boon to provide prompt assistance to the residents in case of any emergency,” said Sukhu.

The state government is emphasising tourism development, horticulture and hydropower to replenish its empty coffers. Tourism in Himachal is a ₹25,000 crore industry.

Heliports are being developed at Rampur, Baddi, Kangnidhar (Mandi), and SASE (Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment) in Manali, officials of the tourism department said.

Furthermore, formalities for launching heli-taxi services from Sanjauli, Rampur, Baddi and Mandi have been completed and license applications have already been submitted.