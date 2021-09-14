Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News
chandigarh news

Air force blew the lid off spying racket

Air force officials became suspicious after they were contacted through calls and messages on WhatsApp and a close scrutiny led them to the spying racket.
By Tarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 11:03 PM IST
Pakistani intelligence operatives contacted some Indian Air Force officials through calls and messages on WhatsApp and the spying racket lid came off. (HT Photo)

The spying racket came to the force after Pakistani intelligence operatives contacted some Indian Air Force officials through calls and messages on WhatsApp to extract information. The air force officials became suspicious and a close scrutiny led them to the espionage trail.

Police had arrested factory worker Jaswinder Singh, 22, of Uchi Daud Village in Maloud, as the number was registered in his name.

According to the police, a Pakistani agent contacted Jaswinder on Facebook, posing as Jasleen Brar from Bathinda, and honeytrapped him using pictures of a woman. Jaswinder started chatting and gave access of his WhatsApp to the agent, who later used the number to join WhatsApp groups of defence personnel namely ‘Western cmd mutual posting’ and ‘MES information update’.

The police are going to summon the administrators of the WhatsApp groups to know how they added an outsider’s number in the groups and who had asked them to add the numbers. The police have also found conversation of the Pakistani agent with seven defence personnel, who also can be summoned to join the investigation.

Jaswinder was sent to five-day police remand by a local court on Tuesday. Sub-inspector Yashpal Sharma, in-charge at CIA 3, the police are questioning the accused to find his links.

