Air raid blackout mock drills on April 23, 24 in Valley

Air raid blackout mock drills will be held in few districts of Jammu and Kashmir on, April 23 and 24, to improve emergency response system, said officials.

The mock drills are scheduled a day after the first anniversary of Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed by terrorists on April 22, 2025 in Pahalgam and triggered the Indian military operation (Operation Sindoor) against Pakistan in May, 2025. (File)

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The mock drills have been announced in the frontier district of Kupwara in north Kashmir on April 24 and south Kashmir’s Anantnag on April 23.

“The district administration Kupwara informs the general public that a civil defence air raid blackout mock exercise is scheduled to be conducted on April 24 at 3.30pm (drill) and blackout exercise from 8pm to 8.10pm as a part of district wide emergency preparedness and safety training,” said Kupwara district magistrate Shrikant Balasaheb Suse in a public notice.

“This exercise aims to familiarise citizens with emergency response protocols during blackout or crisis situations and to evaluate the readiness of the public and administration,” he said.

The mock drills are scheduled a day after the first anniversary of Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed by terrorists on April 22, 2025 in Pahalgam and triggered the Indian military operation (Operation Sindoor) against Pakistan in May, 2025.

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{{^usCountry}} Anantnag district magistrate Bilal Mohiuddin Bhat also announced the drill. “Public is advised to follow the following instructions strictly during the drill: Switch off all lights and source of illumination (inverter lights, solar the siren sounds at 8pm. Lights, torches, mobile lights, vehicle lights etc.) immediately after and draw curtains or windows to prevent light emissions,” Bhat announced. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anantnag district magistrate Bilal Mohiuddin Bhat also announced the drill. “Public is advised to follow the following instructions strictly during the drill: Switch off all lights and source of illumination (inverter lights, solar the siren sounds at 8pm. Lights, torches, mobile lights, vehicle lights etc.) immediately after and draw curtains or windows to prevent light emissions,” Bhat announced. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The administration urged people not to panic. “This is a mock drill not a real emergency,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The administration urged people not to panic. “This is a mock drill not a real emergency,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The notice urged people to inform and prepare elderly, children and persons with health concerns to avoid distress or panic. “All emergency services and critical care facilities will remain functional during the exercise. Your corporation is vital to the successful completion of this exercise. Let us stand together to build a resilient, alert and safer Anantnag,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The notice urged people to inform and prepare elderly, children and persons with health concerns to avoid distress or panic. “All emergency services and critical care facilities will remain functional during the exercise. Your corporation is vital to the successful completion of this exercise. Let us stand together to build a resilient, alert and safer Anantnag,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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