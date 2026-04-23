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Air raid blackout mock drills on April 23, 24 in Valley

The mock drills have been announced in the frontier district of Kupwara in north Kashmir on April 24 and south Kashmir’s Anantnag on April 23

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 08:52 am IST
By Ashiq Hussain, Srinagar
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Air raid blackout mock drills will be held in few districts of Jammu and Kashmir on, April 23 and 24, to improve emergency response system, said officials.

The mock drills are scheduled a day after the first anniversary of Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed by terrorists on April 22, 2025 in Pahalgam and triggered the Indian military operation (Operation Sindoor) against Pakistan in May, 2025. (File)

The mock drills have been announced in the frontier district of Kupwara in north Kashmir on April 24 and south Kashmir’s Anantnag on April 23.

“The district administration Kupwara informs the general public that a civil defence air raid blackout mock exercise is scheduled to be conducted on April 24 at 3.30pm (drill) and blackout exercise from 8pm to 8.10pm as a part of district wide emergency preparedness and safety training,” said Kupwara district magistrate Shrikant Balasaheb Suse in a public notice.

“This exercise aims to familiarise citizens with emergency response protocols during blackout or crisis situations and to evaluate the readiness of the public and administration,” he said.

The mock drills are scheduled a day after the first anniversary of Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed by terrorists on April 22, 2025 in Pahalgam and triggered the Indian military operation (Operation Sindoor) against Pakistan in May, 2025.

 
kupwara district jammu and kashmir
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Air raid blackout mock drills on April 23, 24 in Valley
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Air raid blackout mock drills on April 23, 24 in Valley
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