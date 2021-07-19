Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Airmen recruitment exam racket busted in Panipat, four arrested
chandigarh news

Airmen recruitment exam racket busted in Panipat, four arrested

Police say the accused had set up a lab in a private school in Panipat and were allegedly in touch with some of the candidates taking the exam held between July 12 and 18
By HT Correspondent, Karnal
UPDATED ON JUL 19, 2021 01:00 AM IST
The accused in police custody in Panipat on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Four persons have been arrested for allegedly running a racket to help candidates aspiring to clear the recruitment exam of the Central Airmen Selection Board with the help of electronic gadgets, Panipat police said on Sunday.

The police said that the accused had set up a lab in a private school in Panipat and were allegedly in touch with some of the candidates taking the exam held between July 12 and 18 at different examination centres across the country.

The police have also recovered 14 earpieces, 11 Bluetooth devices and six mobile phones from their possession.

Panipat superintendent of police Shashank Kumar Sawan said the accused were working as agents for some people involved in the racket. “More details would be revealed only after further investigation,” he added.

The accused have been identified as Dharmbir of Asan village in Rohtak, Jitendra Singh alias Jeetu of Gamra village in Hisar, Ricky of Baroda village in Sonepat and Amit Kumar of Harodi village in Charkhi Dadri.

The crime investigation agency (CIA) of the Panipat police had got a tip-off about the accused. The police said that they have also collected roll numbers of some aspirants from their possession. They had links with some agents at the private computer labs where the examination centres were set up, the police added.

Officials claimed that the accused have admitted that they had helped around 40 candidates in their placements in the past couple of years.

Anil Chillar, in-charge, CIA III, said, “In the preliminary investigation, it was found that the accused were in contact with some people who were running this racket and they were told to arrange the candidates for 3 lakh to 6 lakh per candidate and provide them Bluetooth devices so that answers could be sent to them with their links at the examination centres set up in the private labs.”

He said they were produced in a court, which sent them to six days’ police remand.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo wows netizens by painting picture. ‘Doggo Van Gogh’, say netizens

A Demi-God Behind the Mic

Mumbai rain: Cop helps injured dad and his daughter reach safety. Watch video

This woman has cooked thousands of free meals for the COVID affected
TRENDING TOPICS
TN 12th result 2021
Mumbai Rains
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
Horoscope Today
Nick Jonas
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Neha Dhupia
Maharashtra Covid-19 Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP