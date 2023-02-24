Airtel rolls out 5G services in Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula

Bharti Airtel on Thursday announced the launch of its 5G services in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula.

Customers with 5G-enabled devices will enjoy high-speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll-out is more widespread. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll-out.

Customers with 5G-enabled devices will enjoy high-speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll-out is more widespread.

Commenting on the launch, Pushpinder Singh Gujral, CEO, upper north, Bharti Airtel, said, “Airtel customers in these three cities can now experience speeds up to 20 to 30 times faster than 4G.”

Earlier, Reliance Jio had launched 5G services in Chandigarh on December 28, 2022.