AITP vehicles can now operate for up to 15 years: Himachal deputy CM

Himachal has extended the maximum operational life of All India Tourist Permit (AITP) vehicles from earlier 12 years to now 15 years, said deputy chief minister (CM) Mukesh Agnihotri.

Himachal Pradesh deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri. (File)

“The transport department has issued the necessary orders and notified the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), enabling eligible AITP vehicles to avail themselves of the benefit under the revised provisions,” said Agnihotri, who also holds portfolio of transport department.

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He said that the demand had been consistently raised by vehicle operators, associated with the tourism and transport sectors across the state for a long time, and its implementation would significantly reduce the financial burden on operators while strengthening their livelihoods by allowing eligible vehicles to remain in service for up to 15 years.

Agnihotri said he had strongly taken up the issue with Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari, highlighting the concerns of AITP taxi operators in state.

He said that under the revised provisions, eligible AITP vehicles with a registration period of less than 15 years would be allowed to continue operations after fulfilling the prescribed conditions. Vehicle owners would be required to possess a valid fitness certificate, registration certificate, insurance, pollution under control (PUC) certificate, proof of payment of all applicable taxes and government dues and compliance with other statutory requirements.

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