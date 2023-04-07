Takht jathedar announces new platform to track, bust ‘anti-Sikh’ content online

Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh announced a new platform to track and bust “anti-Sikh” content being circulated online.

Akal Thakt jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh addressing gathering during the meeting with media persons at Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

Singh made the announcement addressing a convention of Sikh journalists at the historic Takht Damdama Sahib at Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda, saying tyros and budding journalists will be roped in for the forthcoming project aimed at curtailing hateful content against the community.

Noting that the media, judiciary and executive are under constant “threat” of the government, the acting jathedar said concerted efforts were being made to malign the Punjabis and a section of media is being abused for it.

Singh also lamented the Punjab government and national media for spreading panic among masses by running stories of fugitive Waris Punjab de chief Amritpal Singh’s possible surrender at Talwandi Sabo.

He criticised the heavy deployment of security personnel at Talwandi Sabo, saying the same had adversely impacted devotees with the sire receiving only 10% of the usual Baisakhi rush ahead of the April 14 celebrations. Talwandi Sabo is known as the hub of Baisakhi celebrations in Punjab as the day associated with the birth of Sikhism.

The jathedar asked the media and government to desist from pushing Amritpal Singh scare by heavy police deployment and floating conspiracy theories that the fugitive may surrender in Talwandi. He, however, was quick to add that Akal Takht would stand with media organisations facing oppression from the state.

A number of journalists active on social media platforms spoke on the occasions, alleging high handedness by the state by blocking news platforms critical of the Punjab government.

The jatherdar also expressed strong annoyance against the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) for its failure in initiating legal action against police officials who allegedly wrongly identified old Khalsa raj flags as those of Khalistan, saying “I again direct the SGPC to lodge first information reports against police officials as it amounted to character assassination of the community”

“We will work to resume social media spaces withheld, removed on the directions of the government,” he said.