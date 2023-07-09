Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Akal Takht jathedar forms advisory panel on Sikh issues

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Jul 09, 2023 01:18 AM IST

The members have been asked to be present in all the meetings to called to discuss various Sikh issues and give their suggestions

The Akal Takht newly appointed jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh on Saturday constituted an advisory panel to advise on the Sikh issues.

The panel comprises Akal Takht head granthi Giani Malkit Singh; Satbir Singh, officer on special duty (OSD) to SGPC president; Sarabjit Singh Dhotian, head preacher of the SGPC; Jaswinder Singh Shahoor, senior preacher; Sarabjit Singh Khadoor Sahib, preacher, secretary of dharam parchar committee of the SGPC will be coordinator.

The members have been asked to be present in all the meetings to called to discuss various Sikh issues and give their suggestions.

Topics
akal takht jathedar
