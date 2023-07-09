Akal Takht jathedar forms advisory panel on Sikh issues

The Akal Takht newly appointed jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh on Saturday constituted an advisory panel to advise on the Sikh issues.

Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on June 22. (PTI File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The panel comprises Akal Takht head granthi Giani Malkit Singh; Satbir Singh, officer on special duty (OSD) to SGPC president; Sarabjit Singh Dhotian, head preacher of the SGPC; Jaswinder Singh Shahoor, senior preacher; Sarabjit Singh Khadoor Sahib, preacher, secretary of dharam parchar committee of the SGPC will be coordinator.

The members have been asked to be present in all the meetings to called to discuss various Sikh issues and give their suggestions.