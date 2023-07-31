Akal Takht, SAD decry denial of UK visa to Khalistani leader Avtar Khanda’s kin

Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh on Sunday decried the denial of a visa to Khalistani leader Avtar Singh Khanda’s kin to attend his last rites in the United Kingdom on August 5.

Pro-Khalistan supporter Avtar Singh Khanda, who led an anti-India protest in London died in England's Birmingham. (ANI)

Khanda’s mother and sister had sought a visa to attend the last rites.

Khanda, who had political asylum in the UK, was on the radar of Indian intelligence agencies for his alleged involvement in anti-India activities. He died after a brief illness in a hospital on June 15.

His mother and sister, who are living in Punjab, first moved to Punjab and Haryana high court to bring Khanda’s body to India for his last rites.

Both faced another setback after their plea for the UK visa was also declined. “It is a matter of distress that they (Avtar Singh Khanda’s kin) have been denied a visa. This is a sheer violation of human rights,” said Takht jathedar in a video statement.

“The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) and other organizations should make efforts to take up the issue with the UK government and ensure that visa is issued to his mother and sister”, he added.

SAD urges UK mission to issue visa

Citing universal human rights, SAD Delhi Unit chief Paramjit Singh Sarna urged the British High Commission in India to issue visas to the Khanda’s kin to attend the activist’s last rites.

“We saw disturbing reports about Khanda’s family being denied UK visas. The British High Commission should honour the international covenant on human rights and let his family attend the rituals and service in the UK,” Sarna said.