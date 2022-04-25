Akal Takht likely to declare verdict against US Sikh publisher for distortion in gurbani

: The Akal Takht is likely to pronounce its verdict on a US Sikh publisher for allegedly uploading a distorted version of gurbani online during a panthic gathering on May 3, following strong criticism and increasing demand from Sikh bodies for serious action against the “blasphemous” act.

“(Thaminder Singh) Anand, who is associated with US-based organisation Sikh Book Club that runs a website on Sikh literature, allegedly added extra “lagan-matravan” (suprasegmental symbols of Gurmukhi) by changing the original verses of Gurbani,” said a statement recently issued by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh, during the concluding function of 400th birth anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur in Golden Temple complex on April 21, said that concrete action will be taken in the matter during the panthic gathering next month.

He said that since the accused had not submitted any clarification to the highest Sikh temporal seat and the act is a serious cause of concern for the community, all Sikh bodies, sects, intellectuals and activists have been invited to the panthic gathering to discuss the matter and take action accordingly.

He was responding to accusations by Sikh seminary damdami taksal chief Harnam Singh Khalsa, who publicly alleged that the jathedars were not serious to take action in the matter which has worried Sikhs across the world.

Earlier, the Takht had constituted a committee of the Sikh scholars to investigate the matter. The report of this committee will also be taken up in the gathering being held in the basement of the Akal Takht.

The issue had led to anger among the Sikh community and demand is being raised by the Sikh bodies to take serious note of the act that has been termed as “blasphemy” and “beadbi” (desecration) of the Guru Granth Sahib.

Though he did not submit his clarification to the Takht, Anand issued a press release on the same website stating that “the Akal Takht is making frivolous claims” and “the propaganda that is being spread by the SGPC is an attempt to monopolise the printing and distribution of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji.”

