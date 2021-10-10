Akali Dal-BSP alliance reaches out to OBCs, promises 27% reservation in government sector

The Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party (SAD-BSP) alliance on Saturday said it would provide 27% reservation in government sector to members of the community in Punjab as per the Mandal Commission recommendations if voted to power in the 2022 state assembly elections.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During a rally near DAV University in Jalandhar to mark the 15th death anniversary of BSP founder Kanshi Ram, party’s state president Jasvir Singh Garhi made the announcement in the presence of SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

“Nearly 35% population of Punjab belongs to OBC category but they get only 10% reservation in government sector. Dr BR Ambedkar struggled for the reservation of OBCs who were economically and educationally backward. Babu Kanshi Ram carried forward the fight for their rights and got the Mandal Commission,” Garhi added.

Sukhbir said the coalition would implement the Kanshi Ram Pendu Vikas Scheme once voted to power in 2022 under which all villages with 50 per cent scheduled caste population would be given a special grant of ₹50 lakh for development works.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also announced that the alliance was committed to setting up of district-level medical colleges and multi-specialty hospitals in the memory of Kanshi Ram besides a university in the Doaba region after Dr Ambedkar.

BSP state affairs in-charge Randhir Singh too endorsed the demand for implementation of the Mandal Commission recommendations for OBCs. “We will give 25% government contracts each to SC and BC contractors and 50% government contracts to contractors from general category, as was done in UP,” added Beniwal.

Sukhbir termed Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu’s hunger strike a “sham”, saying he also insulted slain journalist Raman Kashyap by indulging in the drama at the latter’s residence. He also condemned delay in arresting Union minister’s son Ashish Mishra over the Lakhimpura Kheri incident.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shoe hurled at Sukhbir Badal’s car

Sukhbir faced farmers’ protest on the Jalandhar-Pathankot road during his visit to address the SAD-BSP rally. When Sukhbir’s convoy was on the way to the rally, a shoe was thrown at his car even as there were tight security arrangements. Earlier, the SAD president paid obeisance at Devi Talab Mandir on occasion of Navratris.