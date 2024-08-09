Akali Dal starts process to induct 110 delegates

As per the party constitution, there are 524 delegates with a mandate to elect the party president Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will shortly induct 110 fresh faces to its list of delegates, a move seen as strengthening the party set up in the face of rebellion by a section of senior leaders. (AFP)

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will shortly induct 110 fresh faces to its list of delegates, a move seen as strengthening the party set up in the face of rebellion by a section of senior leaders. As per the party constitution, there are 524 delegates in the party – four each from all 117 assembly constituencies in Punjab plus the representatives from Chandigarh, Mumbai, New Delhi and Haryana.

The move assumes importance as the delegates have a mandate to elect the party president. In the past few years, as many as 34 delegates have passed away, 67 have left to join other parties and nine senior leaders have been expelled from the party, including party’s senior most leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa.

A section of senior party leaders including former president of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) Bibi Jagir Kaur, former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra, former ministers Sikandar Singh Maluka, Parminder Singh Dhindsa and Surjeet Singh Rakhra and former MLAs Gurpartap Singh Wadala and Surinder Singh Bhulllewal Rathan were expelled last month for opposing the party president and seeking his resignation. Dhindsa Sr was expelled for siding with the rebels.

“Filling vacancies in the delegates list was long overdue so it is time to adjust party leaders at the local levels who are working hard for the party’s betterment,” said party leader Maheshinder Singh Grewal, adding that the party has asked the president to take a call. The party chief is having consultations with the cadres to pick the right candidates.

According to Grewal, the new additions will be announced shortly.

On Wednesday Sukhbir constituted a six-member parliamentary board headed by the party’s secretary general Balwinder Singh Bhundar to hold discussions and decide candidates for the state assembly, parliament and elections of the state-level bodies such as local bodies and panchayats.

Before that in the wake of the rebellion, Sukhbir had met every member of the party’s frontal organisations such as Istri Akali Dal and Youth Akali Dal and other frontal wings of the party.

Sukhbir slams Centre’s for amendment to Waqf Act

Reacting to proposed amendments in the Waqf Act in the parliament, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said that the Union government should refrain from taking any decision without taking the larger Muslim population into confidence.

“Since it is an issue of maintenance of Waqf properties, the Muslim community should be on the board vis a vis all proposed amendments and their approval is a must,” he wrote on micro-blogging site X.