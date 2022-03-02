Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Akali leader’s PA, his mother killed in Muktsar car crash

Victim Jagsir Singh Rakhra was former Akali minister Tota Singh’s PA; his wife, daughter and the other car driver injured too
Mangled remains of the car that collided with another vehicle in Muktsar. (HT Photo)
Published on Mar 02, 2022 12:47 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda

Former Akali minister Tota Singh’s personal assistant Jagsir Singh Rakhra, 35, and his mother Paramjit Kaur, 60, were killed while his wife and daughter were injured as their car had a head-on collision with another vehicle near Warring village on the Muktsar-Kotkapura highway on Monday night.

The other car driver, Bhagwant Singh of Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, also suffered serious injuries and has been shifted to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College in Faridkot. Meanwhile, Rakhra’s wife Amritpal Kaur, 35, and eight-year-old daughter Abhijot Kaur are admitted to a private hospital in Muktsar, and are stated to be “out of danger”.

Rakhra along with his family was returning to his home in Moga’s Dharamkot town after visiting a relative in Muktsar when the accident took place, said police. Station house officer, Bariwala, Ravinder Kaur said the other car driver has been booked under Sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code on Amritpal’s complaint

