Akalis to hold political conferences at Maghi Mela

After a gap of two years, the historic annual Maghi Mela in Muktsar will again witness political conferences on January 14.

The top rung of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and SAD (Amritsar), led by Sangrur parliamentarian Simranjit Singh Mann, are scheduled to hold parallel events on Saturday.

As per information, no other party, including the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has planned any conferences.

Maghi Mela is observed in the memory of the 40 ‘Muktas’ (the redeemed ones) who sacrificed their lives while fighting the Mughals in the last battle of the 10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singh in 1705.

Over the years, political conferences have become a key attraction in this annual religious event.

AAP and Congress stopped organising political conferences since 2018.

The mela kicked off on Thursday amid religious ceremonies.

Every year, the mela lasts for three days as people start arriving in large numbers on January 13. Other events including animal shows and cultural events are held for up to five days.

SAD is the main political force that organises a conference every year.

Cautious of incidents of protests by farmers against its top leadership amid agitation against the central farm laws (now repealed), the SAD did not organise the event in 2021.

Last year, no political conference was held at the mela as the Election Commission had banned physical rallies and roadshows of political parties due to a Covid surge.

After facing the worst elections in its history in 2022, Akalis are struggling to consolidate their support base.

SAD leadership, including its president Sukhbir Badal, are engaged in mobilising its traditional supporters to attend the political programme on the mela day when hundreds of devotees visit Muktsar city.

Muktsar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Opinderjit Singh Ghumman said about 4,000 police personnel from different districts will be deployed on the mela duty. “Seven SPs and 20 deputy SPs will remain stationed in Muktsar for 24x7 watch on the crowd management,” said the SSP.