Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Alarm scares ATM robbers away in Ludhiana
The masked miscreants captured on CCTV cameras installed inside the Axis Bank ATM near Mini Rose Garden. (Video grab/HT)
The masked miscreants captured on CCTV cameras installed inside the Axis Bank ATM near Mini Rose Garden. (Video grab/HT)
chandigarh news

Alarm scares ATM robbers away in Ludhiana

Division Number 6 police have initiated an investigation and are further scrutinising the surveillance footage to identify the trio, two of whom wore turban
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 12:58 AM IST

The alarm installed at an ATM near Mini Rose Garden in Daba scared away three masked thieves who had struck at the kiosk with an intention to loot in the wee hours of Wednesday.

They, however, had fled from the spot before police or locals could reach.

The miscreants have been captured in the CCTVs installed in the kiosk. The Division Number 6 police have initiated an investigation and are further scrutinising the surveillance footage to identify the trio.

ASI Sona Singh, who is investigating the case, said according to the probe, the thieves arrived at the Axis Bank ATM around 3.20am. “They broke open the shutter and barged into the kiosk. They then sprayed black paint on the security cameras installed inside,” the ASI added.

The accused had managed to take out the front plate of the ATM.

Meanwhile, the security alarm went off and an alert was sent to the company’s headquarters in Mumbai. The officials there informed the local authorities and police. “The accused, in the meantime, managed to escape at 3.28am, leaving behind their spray paint cans,” the cop said.

The police have registered an FIR following the complaint of Harpreet Singh of Bholapur, local head of the company that maintains ATMs in the city.

The ASI added that two out of three miscreants were wearing turban. The accused had walked up to the ATM and ran towards the main road after the foiled robbery bid.

The case has been registered under sections 457, 380, 511 and 34 of the IPC against the unidentified accused. A hunt is on to arrest them, the cop said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the local police chief has already ordered that at least one security guard must be deputed at all ATMs located within the jurisdiction of Ludhiana police from 8pm to 6am. In his order issued under Section 144 of the CrPC, the police commissioner had said that no ATM would be allowed to be open without security personnel.

Previous attacks on ATMs

On April 10, a gang of miscreants had burnt currency worth 19.5 lakh loaded in a State Bank of India (SBI) ATM in Ikolaha village of Khanna in an attempt to cut it open amid night curfew imposed in the region due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a similar incident on December 15, 2020, a robbers’ gang had burnt 5.32 lakh loaded in an ATM while trying to break it open in the wee hours. The ATM is located on Ferozepur Road opposite Verka milk plant, but no patrolling party or security men noticed it. The police came to know about the incident in the morning when the bank officials informed them.

About two weeks before, on December 2, 2020, three masked robbers had taken away 26.37 lakh after cutting open an HDFC ATM in Lall Kalan village of Samrala in the wee hours. The ATM was unmanned as the bank had not deputed a security guard. The case still remain unsolved.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.