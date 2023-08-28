100% minor rape victims in city knew perpetrators: UT police data

A week after Delhi police booked a government official for allegedly raping his deceased friend’s 16-year-old daughter multiple times, it has now come to the fore that in 100% of the rape cases involving minors, the perpetrators of the crime were known to the victims. They were either relatives, neighbours or in some cases, even friends.

In the first seven months of the year, the city saw 60 rape incidents, of which the victims in 35 cases were minors.

More juveniles involved this year

As per police records, the number of juveniles arrested for rape has also increased this year. While nine juveniles were arrested for rape till July this year, two were caught in the corresponding period last year.

Reacting to the data findings, UT senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur said, “The fact that in 100% of the rape cases reported this year, the perpetrators of the crime were known to the minor victims, throws a bigger challenge to the police. But we are still working to curb such crimes. Our teams regularly go to schools and conduct awareness drives. This also helps keep a check on increasing delinquency among the teenagers. We have also created an anti-human trafficking unit.”

Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) chairperson Shipra Bansal said that while special programmes are being organised in schools to teach children about good touch and bad touch, parents should also keep an eye on their wards. “It is very important for parents to stay updated on what their children are watching and if they are being groomed, especially till the age of 13. Moreover, it is important to generate awareness among the minors. Besides, juveniles held for such crimes should also be regularly counseled for better mental health,” said Bansal.

