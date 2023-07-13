Amid rains, snakebite cases rise in Ludhiana

Strap: Civil hospital has been witnessing a daily average of two snakebite cases

Private hospitals such as Dayanand Medical College and Hospital and Christian Medical College and Hospital have reported 10 and four cases, respectively, during the same period. (HT Photo)

: With the onset of the monsoon, Ludhiana has witnessed a significant rise in snakebite incidents, especially following flood-like conditions in the district. The Lord Mahaveer Civil Hospital has been witnessing an alarming daily average of two snakebite cases, raising concerns among flood-affected residents.

Over the past 10 days, starting from July 1, the emergency ward of the district civil hospital has recorded approximately 14 cases of snakebites. Private hospitals such as Dayanand Medical College and Hospital and Christian Medical College and Hospital have reported 10 and four cases, respectively, during the same period.

Commenting on the surge in cases, Dr Amanpreet, a senior medicine expert at the civil hospital, explained, “With the region experiencing flood-like situations, we have seen a significant increase in cases of chronic diarrhoea and snakebites. We are currently receiving one to two patients with snakebites on a daily basis.”

In response to the rising cases, the health administration has procured an additional 1,000 shots of anti-snake venom, in addition to the existing stock of 300 vials available in the district. However, medical experts caution that the current stock may not be sufficient, as patients bitten by venomous snakes often require 10-25 injections of anti-snake venom, depending on the severity of their symptoms. On average, a victim of a venomous snakebite may require 10 vials of anti-snake venom.

Jeetram, a resident of Koom Kalan, who was recently bitten by a snake, shared his experience, stating, “Due to the waterlogging in the area, snake sightings in residential areas have become a common occurrence. However, not all snakes are venomous, so people who are bitten often rely on traditional medicinal recipes or seek help from local exorcists instead of reporting to hospitals.”

Dr Amanpreet emphasised the importance of reporting any snakebite, whether venomous or non-venomous, to the hospital immediately.

He said, “Only medical professionals can assess the presence of lethal symptoms in the victim’s body. There are patients who receive the necessary vaccine shots in the hospital but then leave prematurely to seek remedies from snake charmers and local exorcists. This not only breaks the protocol of remaining under medical supervision for at least two days but also puts their lives at risk by disregarding the prescribed medical regimen.”

Furthermore, Dr Amanpreet advised individuals bitten by snakes not to apply anything to the wound or attempt to tie the affected area. As first aid, they should wash the wound with water and immobilise the affected body part until they receive medical attention.

Notably, civic-run hospitals administer anti-snake venom free of cost. However, the same treatment can cost up to ₹50,000 in private hospitals.

AAP volunteer bitten by snake during flood relief

MLA Tarunpreet Singh Sond visited the Khanna Civil Hospital to check on the condition of Jitinder Singh, an AAP volunteer who was bitten by a snake while participating in relief and rescue operations.

MLA Sond praised Jitinder Singh’s dedication and the entire team’s selfless service in assisting flood-affected individuals.