Album on ‘Maharaja Hari Singh’ released

Appreciating the contribution of Dogra artists including writers, lyricists, music composers and actors in carrying forward the Dogra legacy to the younger generation, chairman of Team Jammu, Zorawar Singh Jamwal along with chief patron of Yuva Rajput Sabha (YRS), Rajinder Manhas on Saturday released new Dogri-Punjabi album “King Rajput Maharaja Hari Singh Ji” sung by budding singer Varsha Jamwal and Sunny Salaria, here at Maharaja Hari Singh Park.

While interacting with media person, Jamwal said “This is the need of the hour that every Dogra belonging to any religion, caste or creed must ensure that the younger generation knows mother tongue Dogri. If we will forget our mother tongue, we will move miles away from our culture and ethos that will finally end up in our vast and glorious history.”

While appreciating LG Manoj Sinha for declaring September 23, the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh as a holiday, the Team Jammu chief said that “this new album of a budding singer who is popularly known as Jammu Di Kudi, Varsha Jamwal is another tribute to last Dogra ruler of J&K.”

He also lauded the role of musician Sahil Nath, director K K Malhotra, assistant director Prerna, Sharma, and DOP Danish Mir for their collective effort in making such a scintillating Dogri-Punjabi album that would definitely hit the stands.

Former president, YRS, Rajveer Singh, senior vice president, YRS, Mandeep Singh Chib, vice-president, Vishal Singh, Yashvir Singh Jasrotia, Mohan Singh Chib, Sardar Narinder Singh, Maheshwar Singh and Manish Singh were special guests on the occasion.