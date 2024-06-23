All 5 assembly seats in Jind must go in Congress kitty: Hooda to people

Former Haryana chief minister (CM) and leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda appealed to Jind voters to give all five assembly seats to the Congress in the state assembly polls due later this year, with this he promised to form the next government in the state. Former Haryana chief minister and leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda addressing Congress workers in Jind on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Addressing Congress workers in Jind on Saturday, Hooda said five assembly seats of Jind come under three parliamentary seats—Hisar, Sirsa and Sonepat—and the Congress candidates won all these seats in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.

“The way you people supported Congress in the Lok Sabha elections, I urge you to put more effort so that we can win all five seats of Jind and form the next government in the state. History has witnessed that whenever this area has supported the Congress, the party formed the government in Haryana,” the former CM added.

The leader of the opposition announced poll promises like ₹6,000 per month pension to the elderly people, and 300 units of free electricity and gas cylinders at ₹500 each among other promises. He promised to fill 2 lakh government vacant posts in Haryana and the recruitment will be conducted transparently.

“ We will provide 100 yards plots to people hailing from OBC, SC/ST families after coming to power,” he added.

Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan Singh said the BJP government has failed to conduct NEET and UGC-NET exams transparently and the accused were arrested for leaking the papers.

“This government has spoiled the future of lakhs of students. Why has the government not cancelled the NEET exam even after finding evidence that the sanity of the exam is compromised,” he added.