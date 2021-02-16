All bird flu-hit poultry farms sanitised in Mohali

After three weeks of extensive curtailment measures, threat of spread of avian influenza in the district has been successfully countered, informed Mohali deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan on Monday.

The administration has been on high alert ever since the bird flu confirmation was received on January 21. Twenty five rapid response teams comprising five members each were deployed for swift action.

In the infected farms — Alpha, Royal and Evergreen — in Behera village, nearly 84,505 birds were culled between January 22 and January 29. Subsequently, 2,760 eggs and 1,28,850kg feed was destroyed. This was followed by a period of mopping which lasted for nearly 10 days. Thereafter, large-scale sanitisation measures were initiated, the DC said. These farms have been issued the certificates of sanitisation and the all aspects of the culling operation are complete, he added.

Replying to a query regarding the district being free of avian influenza, Dayalan said, “As of now, the threat is over, but it is a bit early to officially declare the zone bird flu free.”

For the zone to be declared free of the avian flu, it is mandatory that after the culling, mopping and sanitisation, the area in 10-km radius of the epicentre is monitored closely, the DC said. “The area has to be divided into four zones, frequent sampling has to be conducted and fortnightly testing is to be carried out for two months from each zone. If no more positive samples surface, it is only then that the area is declared bird flu free. In the meantime, formalin spraying after every 15 days has to be done for three months in each of the farms where culling was undertaken; then they can re-start the business,” he added.