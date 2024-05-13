All general category seats filled on 3rd day of counselling at Ludhiana Meritorious School

The counselling sessions for admission of qualified meritorious students into government senior secondary residential schools in classes 9 and 11 commenced on May 9 across the state through a centralised process. Out of the 19 boys screened for admission into the Ludhiana school on the third day, nine opted for non-medical, six for medical and four for commerce stream. (HT File)

On Sunday, the third day of the counselling was scheduled for boys and girls ranked under 1905 and 2377, respectively and no seat was left vacant in the general category in Ludhiana Meritorious School.

Out of the 19 boys screened for admission into the Ludhiana school on the third day, nine opted for non-medical, six for medical and four for commerce stream. A total of 15 girls were admitted into the school, 10 of them choosing commerce and five of them non-medical.

Principal Manju Bhardwaj said, “All 350 seats in the Ludhiana centre are filled and from today, the enrolments for the rest 150 would start. 60 seats are reserved for the daughters of women-headed families and for the smart card holders, 20 seats are reserved for boys and 30 for girls.”

The seats in the general category are filled across all the districts except Gurdaspur, where non-medical and commerce seats are still vacant.

In Ludhiana Meritorious School, there are a total of 500 seats, including 100 for medical and commerce each, and 300 for non-medical stream. Of these 500 seats, 300 are reserved for girls and 200 for boys. Every district has been allotted one centre each for the counselling.