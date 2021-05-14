Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / All ICU beds occupied in Faridkot medical college
With the 450-bed isolation facility, the GGSMCH is providing care to critical Covid patients from Bathinda, Mansa, Muktsar, Moga, Ferozepur, Fazilka and Faridkot districts
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 01:08 AM IST
While 85 ventilators are non-functional at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital (GGSMCH), Faridkot, all level-3 beds (for critical patients) are occupied.

With the 450-bed isolation facility, the GGSMCH is providing care to critical Covid patients from Bathinda, Mansa, Muktsar, Moga, Ferozepur, Fazilka and Faridkot districts.

As per official bed occupancy list, all the 272 level-3 Intensive care unit (ICU) beds, including 52 ICU beds with ventilators are occupied. Of the 176 total level-2 beds, 104 are occupied. On Thursday, Faridkot reported four Covid deaths and 273 new cases, taking the active cases to over 1,793 in the district.

Of 88 ventilators received under the PM Cares Fund and five through AvGa, 90 lifesaving machines were found non-functional at Faridkot hospital on Thursday. Only five lifesaving machines were rectified on Thursday by an engineer of a private company entrusted with repairing work.

Dr Shilekh Mittal, medical superintendent, GGSMCH, said that due to the spike in Covid cases, they are treating maximum level-3 patients. “Right now, all the ventilators are occupied but engineers are working to repair the ones. We are facing shortage of level-3 beds as we are receiving critical patients from nine districts,” he added.

