All India Presiding Officers' Conference: Agnihotri draws attention to declining legislative values
All India Presiding Officers’ Conference: Agnihotri draws attention to declining legislative values

Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Mukesh Agnihotri said all the responsibilities of democracy within the House rest on the discretion of the presiding officers
Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Mukesh Agnihotri during the All India Presiding Officers’ Conference at Shimla on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 17, 2021 11:52 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

Drawing attention to the dilapidation in the legislative values and practices, leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh assembly Mukesh Agnihotri on Wednesday stressed on the need to preserve the parliamentary decorum and highest traditions.

He was speaking at the All India Presiding Officers’ Conference at Shimla. Addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Agnihotri said no doubt that the presiding officers come from political parties, but this is the speciality of Indian democracy that they don’t have any party. “All the responsibilities of democracy within the House rest on the discretion of the presiding officers. Democracy runs on traditions and beliefs, so there is a need to look into the challenges and concerns being faced by them today,” he added.

He also spoke about growing malpractice of hiding information from the house of legislatures. He said that anti-defection has become a law, but there are many misconceptions about it. Many cases are pending in courts which puts Indian democracy in the dock, he added.

Wednesday, November 17, 2021
