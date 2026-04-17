Attari , Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday launched a development push in Amritsar's Attari constituency, announcing ₹57.80 crore for the overhaul of 121 roads spanning 137 km. All major roads in Attari constituency of Amritsar to be transformed, says Punjab CM

He asserted that areas long neglected despite their strategic location along the Pakistan border will now see focused investment, improved connectivity, and renewed economic activity.

Positioning the initiative alongside broader governance and border reforms, Mann said the Punjab government is simultaneously working to unlock lakhs of acres through border fencing realignment and eliminate the drug menace from its roots.

Addressing a gathering, Mann said, "Punjab witnessed a black era before our government came to power, when the drug trade ruled the roost. Those who were in power misused their authority to bloom the drug trade in the state by patronising this menace. The vehicles of the state government were used to supply drugs from one part of the state to another during those black days."

The chief minister, according to an official statement, said, "These leaders have sown thorns before Punjab and its younger generations by derailing the progress and prosperity of the state. The hands of these leaders are drenched with this crime against the state, and history will never forgive them for backstabbing Punjab."

"These parties destroyed generations of the state by infusing drugs in their veins for which they can never be forgiven. It is ironic that those who are responsible for destroying Punjab with drugs are now making hollow claims to befool the people," he said.

"These governments never bothered about the state and people, and had ruined the system due to which the youth wanted to move abroad. The A government made strenuous efforts to ensure that the menace of drugs was removed from the state. The scourge of drugs was a blot on the face of the state, and it took more than two years for the A Government to chalk out a strategy for wiping out this curse," he added.

He said, "The A government launched the 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' campaign as a part of which the supply line of drugs has been snapped, and drug smugglers involved in this heinous crime have been put behind bars. The curse of drugs is being wiped out at the micro level with the active support and cooperation of the public, and this campaign has been transformed into a mass movement with the help of the common masses."

"The A government has broken the backbone of the drug trade by putting the big fishes involved in this heinous crime behind bars and tightening the noose around the drug smugglers," he added.

Mann said the A government has provided free electricity to 90 per cent of households, government jobs to over 65,000 youth on a merit basis, improved roads, and is building infrastructure.

When the A came to power, only 22 per cent of the canal water was being used for irrigation.

"Today, 71 per cent of canal water is being used, and it will be enhanced to 90 per cent by the coming paddy season," he said.

Highlighting relief for border farmers, he said, "Due to the concerted efforts of the A government, the Government of India has ordered the shifting of fencing to within 300 metres of the international border, giving major relief to farmers. This will allow cultivation on lakhs of acres of land without restrictions," Mann said.

"Farmers in Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Fazilka and Ferozepur will benefit immensely. SDMs have been directed to conduct surveys so that the 300-metre area can be properly demarcated for the timely implementation of this decision," Mann added.

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