All municipalities, districts in Haryana to set up 24×7 helpline for complaints related to stray dogs

Every district and municipal body in Haryana has been asked to set up a 24×7 helpline to address complaints related to stray dogs, dog bites, rescue operations, and abandonment. Municipalities will also demarcate dedicated feeding zones in every ward and collaborate with animal welfare organisations to ensure safe and hygienic feeding practices.

This was stated by Haryana chief secretary Anurag Rastogi on Friday at a high-level review meeting to ensure that Supreme Court orders relating to the management of stray dogs, stray cattle, and safety on highways and public institutions are implemented in letter and spirit.

The chief secretary said that coordinated action, rapid compliance, and rigorous field monitoring were essential to meet the court-mandated timelines. “Departments need to work with precision, compassion, and complete accountability to safeguard public safety while maintaining animal welfare standards,” he said.

An official spokesperson said that municipal bodies and local authorities in rural areas have been instructed to operationalise large-capacity dog shelters equipped with CCTV surveillance, medical facilities, trained staff, and the ability to accommodate at least 5,000 dogs. The CS said that sterilisation, vaccination, tagging, and routine veterinary care must be aligned fully with the Animal Birth Control Rules, and adequate catching teams and digital record-keeping systems should be made mandatory.

A major focus of the meeting was the removal of stray cattle from national highways, state highways, and expressways. Departments, including NHAI, PWD (B&R), transport, municipal bodies, and the animal husbandry department have been instructed to conduct continuous joint drives to identify vulnerable stretches, safely capture cattle, and transport them to registered gaushalas or cattle shelters equipped with veterinary care, food, and water. A statewide mechanism will be finalised to clearly outline responsibilities for identifying, catching, transporting, treating, and housing cattle.

All authorities have been told to deploy round-the-clock highway patrol teams linked to police stations and district control rooms, with helpline numbers prominently displayed along highways for real-time reporting.