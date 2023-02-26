All rural households in Punjab provided water supply connections: Minister

Punjab’s water supply and sanitation minister Bram Shankar Jimpa said that the state government achieved the target of providing piped drinking water supply to all 34.26 lakh rural households in the state.

Punjab has become the fifth state in the country to achieve this feat, said Jimpa, adding that the target has been already achieved while the national target is to be completed by 2024.

Jimpa congratulated all the officers, employees and residents of Punjab and motivated them to work even harder. The department has secured the second position in the Northern Zone in the Swachh Survekshan Gramin 2022. Under this award, the Centre has provided the state ₹1 crore.

Apart from this, Punjab has won three more awards in this survey, in which the first prize was for wall painting made under biodegradable waste management, while the third prize was secured for the management of plastic waste and dirty water.

