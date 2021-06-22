All Shatabdi trains resume between Chandigarh and Delhi

Suspended since the first week of May, all three Shatabdi Express trains between Chandigarh and Delhi resumed operations on Monday in view of the decline in Covid-19 pandemic.

While the morning Kalka-New Delhi Shatabdi Express via Chandigarh chugged off with 816 passengers, the evening one had only 127 passengers on board. The train has 1,140 seats. Meanwhile, in the afternoon Chandigarh-New Delhi Shatabdi Express, only 172 of the 750 seats were occupied.

“Being a Monday, there were more passengers in the morning as usual. As the service has just resumed, the afternoon and evening trains will also see high occupancy in the coming days,” said JP Singh, Chandigarh railway station superintendent.

The trains had been suspended due to low occupancy during the second wave of Covid-19. Now, the trains are allowed to move with full occupancy, though wearing of masks is mandatory.