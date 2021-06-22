Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / All Shatabdi trains resume between Chandigarh and Delhi
chandigarh news

All Shatabdi trains resume between Chandigarh and Delhi

The morning Kalka-New Delhi Shatabdi Express via Chandigarh chugged off with 816 passengers; the remaining two recorded low occupancy
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 12:51 AM IST
The Shatabdi trains had been suspended due to low occupancy during the second wave of Covid-19.

Suspended since the first week of May, all three Shatabdi Express trains between Chandigarh and Delhi resumed operations on Monday in view of the decline in Covid-19 pandemic.

While the morning Kalka-New Delhi Shatabdi Express via Chandigarh chugged off with 816 passengers, the evening one had only 127 passengers on board. The train has 1,140 seats. Meanwhile, in the afternoon Chandigarh-New Delhi Shatabdi Express, only 172 of the 750 seats were occupied.

“Being a Monday, there were more passengers in the morning as usual. As the service has just resumed, the afternoon and evening trains will also see high occupancy in the coming days,” said JP Singh, Chandigarh railway station superintendent.

The trains had been suspended due to low occupancy during the second wave of Covid-19. Now, the trains are allowed to move with full occupancy, though wearing of masks is mandatory.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Son surprises parents with a visit, video is melting hearts

Anand Mahindra mesmerised by British artist’s Gulon Mein Rang Bhare rendition

From chhole bhature to Shavasana: Zomato’s Yoga Day tweet may leave you giggling

Nintendo replies to kid’s request of creating a non-binary Pokémon, wins hearts
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP