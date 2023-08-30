Srinagar court grants bail to Gujarat ‘conman’ Kiran Patel

The court of chief judicial magistrate, Srinagar, on Tuesday granted bail to alleged Gujarat conman Kiran Patel who was arrested for posing as a top official in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in March.



“The court granted bail to Patel on a personal bond of ₹1 lakh and two local sureties of the same amount,” one of his lawyers Anil Raina said.

Apart from Raina, Patel was represented in the court by Mohammad Abdullah Pandit and Kaif Alam.

Patel made headlines when he was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir for posing as a top official in the PMO in March after videos showing him moving around under security cover went viral.

Patel was arrested from a five-star hotel in Srinagar for allegedly posing as an “Additional secretary” of the Central government. He was on his third visit to Kashmir when he was nabbed by security officials on March 3.

Patel had claimed to have been given a mandate by the government to identify buyers for apple orchards in south Kashmir.

