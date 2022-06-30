Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Alleging contamination, Sunny Enclave residents seek water sampling
chandigarh news

Alleging contamination, Sunny Enclave residents seek water sampling

Residents of Zirakpur’s Sunny Enclave urged the municipal council to conduct testing of water being supplied from the tubewell at Preet Colony, after noticing contaminated water
Sunny Enclave residents sough water sampling after noticing contamination. (iStockphoto)
Sunny Enclave residents sough water sampling after noticing contamination. (iStockphoto)
Published on Jun 30, 2022 01:52 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Residents of Sunny Enclave, Zirakpur, urged the municipal council to conduct testing of water being supplied from the tubewell at Preet Colony, after the residents complained of contaminated water.

In a letter to the MC executive officer, resident welfare association president SC Dhall said the residents noticed the presence of fluoride in the water being supplied from Preet Colony, adding, “There is a great risk to the health of senior citizens, ladies and children and men. The groundwater fluoride contamination has increased over the past one decade from the permissible limit so there is urgent need for testing.”

“The situation requires urgent attention from Municipal Council Zirakpur and Pollution Control Board Punjab and Proper Water Management, so as to prevent health risk among the people of the area”, he further said.

Speaking about the same, MC executive officer Jagjit Singh Zirakpur said, “We have received the complaint on Wednesday and we have directed the concerned officers to check the contamination and send the water samples for testing. The problems being faced by the residents will be solved on priority.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • A vendor using plastic disposable glasses in Ludhiana on Thursday. While the MC will commence a drive for challaning the violators who will be caught trading or using the banned items from Friday onwards, PPCB officials stated that the department will seal industrial units, if the owner is caught manufacturing single-use plastic items. (Harvinder Singh/HT)

    Single-use plastic banned from Friday, MC to challan violators, PPCB to seal units

    Quicked is empty for story with id 101656622109726

  • Ludhiana police have busted an international extortion racket operated by gangster from Canada, Sukha Duneke. The gang members had even opened fire near the industrialist’s house on June 16. Police officials said that the industrialist has even paid a portion of the extortion amount to the accused. (HT Photo/ Representational image)

    Ludhiana: Extortion racket run by Canada-based gangster busted, 7 aides held

    Quicked is empty for story with id 101656621878183

  • The 1955 action was launched to contain the activists of Shiromani Akali Dal during the Punjabi Suba Movement. (PTI)

    1955 police action at Golden Temple to be marked annually, says SGPC

    The anniversary of the 1955 police action at Golden Temple will be marked every year on July 4 at Manji Sahib Diwan Hall, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has decided. The action, carried out by the police of united Punjab on the intervening night of July 3 and 4, 1955, is considered to be the first security forces' action on the shrine in free India, while Operation Bluestar is deemed to be the second.

  • Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal also said that farmers are now facing difficulty in selling their maize crop. (HT File)

    CM Bhagwant Mann cheated farmers on moong procurement: Sukhbir

    Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday accused Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann of cheating farmers by assuring state procurement of moong. The SAD president, who interacted with farmers at the grain market here, said he was told that they had increased the acreage under 'moong' following the CM's announcement that the crop would be procured at a minimum support price of Rs 7,275 per quintal.

  • Sukhdeep Kaur of Dhurkot village in Faridkot was rushed to the government hospital at Kotkapura where doctors declared her brought dead. (HT File)

    Woman crushed under bus in Muktsar

    A 42-year-old woman was crushed to death and Sukhdeep Kaur of Dhurkot village in Faridkot's son, 20, critically injured as their motorcycle collided with a private bus at Samalsar village in Moga district on Thursday. Police have booked the bus driver, Harjinder Singh of Badian Kalan village in Muktsar, for causing death by negligence. Her son, Jashanpreet Singh was later shifted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, Ludhiana.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 01, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out