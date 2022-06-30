Alleging contamination, Sunny Enclave residents seek water sampling
Residents of Sunny Enclave, Zirakpur, urged the municipal council to conduct testing of water being supplied from the tubewell at Preet Colony, after the residents complained of contaminated water.
In a letter to the MC executive officer, resident welfare association president SC Dhall said the residents noticed the presence of fluoride in the water being supplied from Preet Colony, adding, “There is a great risk to the health of senior citizens, ladies and children and men. The groundwater fluoride contamination has increased over the past one decade from the permissible limit so there is urgent need for testing.”
“The situation requires urgent attention from Municipal Council Zirakpur and Pollution Control Board Punjab and Proper Water Management, so as to prevent health risk among the people of the area”, he further said.
Speaking about the same, MC executive officer Jagjit Singh Zirakpur said, “We have received the complaint on Wednesday and we have directed the concerned officers to check the contamination and send the water samples for testing. The problems being faced by the residents will be solved on priority.”
Single-use plastic banned from Friday, MC to challan violators, PPCB to seal units
Ludhiana: Extortion racket run by Canada-based gangster busted, 7 aides held
1955 police action at Golden Temple to be marked annually, says SGPC
The anniversary of the 1955 police action at Golden Temple will be marked every year on July 4 at Manji Sahib Diwan Hall, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has decided. The action, carried out by the police of united Punjab on the intervening night of July 3 and 4, 1955, is considered to be the first security forces' action on the shrine in free India, while Operation Bluestar is deemed to be the second.
CM Bhagwant Mann cheated farmers on moong procurement: Sukhbir
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday accused Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann of cheating farmers by assuring state procurement of moong. The SAD president, who interacted with farmers at the grain market here, said he was told that they had increased the acreage under 'moong' following the CM's announcement that the crop would be procured at a minimum support price of Rs 7,275 per quintal.
Woman crushed under bus in Muktsar
A 42-year-old woman was crushed to death and Sukhdeep Kaur of Dhurkot village in Faridkot's son, 20, critically injured as their motorcycle collided with a private bus at Samalsar village in Moga district on Thursday. Police have booked the bus driver, Harjinder Singh of Badian Kalan village in Muktsar, for causing death by negligence. Her son, Jashanpreet Singh was later shifted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, Ludhiana.
