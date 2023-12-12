Allocate 10 mins each day for brainstorming session on developed India : Haryana governor

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya on Monday asked vice-chancellors (V-Cs) of state universities to proactively communicate with students via email outlining the objectives of the Viksit Bharat@2047 Campaign.

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya (HT File Photo)

He asked them to motivate students to contribute their valuable suggestions and ideas towards this endeavour.

The governor who was addressing V-Cs and registrars of state universities during a seminar on the theme of Viksit Bharat @2047 held Monday at Raj Bhawan said the universities and colleges should not only excel in teaching but also serve as catalysts for the inclusive development of the nation.

This dual role, he emphasised, is crucial for guaranteeing the accomplishment of the ambitious target set for 2047. He said that a draft email complete with a web page link and QR code will be provided to the V-Cs. Their responsibility will be to distribute this email to students using the contact information available in university records. He also suggested allocating 10 minutes at the beginning of each day in colleges for discussions and brainstorming sessions on the topic of developed India. Each university should establish a dedicated cell to collect feedback from students.

The governor also proposed the launch of a social media campaign to engage students actively in the journey towards making India a developed nation by 2047.