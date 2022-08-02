Allocate funds to compensate rain-affected farmers: Badal to Punjab government
: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday demanded the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to allocate special funds to provide immediate relief to thousands of farmers whose crops and orchards have been destroyed due to incessant rains.
Urging the government to take measures to drain out flood waters from affected areas, Badal provided motor pumps and pipes to flush out water from 15 villages in Lambi.
He demanded that compensation of ₹ 30,000 per acre be paid to all farmers whose crops and orchards had been destroyed due to heavy rain and resultant flood waters.
He also appealed to SAD workers to conduct a drive to spray insecticides in affected areas to prevent the spread of diseases.
Meanwhile, Badal also announced that a disciplinary committee was being created in the party and that anyone breaching the party discipline would not remain in SAD.
Traffic mismanagement could have led to Lucknow police commissioner’s exit: Officials
Poor traffic mismanagement on highways as well chaos on different routes and crossings inside the Lucknow city is being talked about as a major reason behind shifting of the 1994 batch IPS officer DK Thakur as Lucknow Commissioner of Police. Thakur has been replaced by 1993 batch IPS officer SB Shirodkar, who listed streamlining traffic among his priorities.
High court’s observations over Chadha’s appointment serious: Bajwa
Leader of opposition in Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday said that the Punjab and Haryana high court has made very serious observations against the appointment of AAP 's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha's appointment as chairman of the advisory committee of the state. The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday disposed of a plea challenging Chadha's appointment, asking government to decide representation of the petitioner against this move.
Kunda MLA’s father objects to Moharram gate in Pratapgarh
Kunda MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh aka Raja Bhaiya's father Uday Pratap, (89), has objected to a temporary Moharram gate set up in a village in Shekhpur Ashik area of Kunda development block in Pratapagrh. Lawyer of Raja Uday Pratap Singh family Vaibhav said Uday Pratap Singh, who hails from the Bhadri estate of Oudh had expressed his opposition to the gate and wants it to be taken down.
Moga police get 10-day remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
The Moga police on Monday got a 10-day remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is a 'mastermind' in the killing of singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala, in a December 2021 attempt to murder case. The court of chief judicial magistrate Preeti Sukhija in Malout gave Bishnoi's transit remand to Moga police till August 11 after his four-day custody in Rana Sidhu murder case ended.
Third Monday of Shrawan: Lakhs of devotees offer prayers at KV Temple
Lakhs of devotees offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple on the third Monday of the Shrawan month. The administration rolled out a red-carpet welcome for the devotees at the Kashi Vishwanath Dham and several arrangements had been made for them, including potable water facility. Meanwhile, traders of Vishwanath Gali, Varanasi, offered water, which was collected from 12 rivers and three oceans mixed with Nagkesar, to Baba Kashi Vishwanath.
