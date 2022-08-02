Allocate funds to compensate rain-affected farmers: Badal to Punjab government

: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday demanded the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to allocate special funds to provide immediate relief to thousands of farmers whose crops and orchards have been destroyed due to incessant rains.

Urging the government to take measures to drain out flood waters from affected areas, Badal provided motor pumps and pipes to flush out water from 15 villages in Lambi.

He demanded that compensation of ₹ 30,000 per acre be paid to all farmers whose crops and orchards had been destroyed due to heavy rain and resultant flood waters.

He also appealed to SAD workers to conduct a drive to spray insecticides in affected areas to prevent the spread of diseases.

Meanwhile, Badal also announced that a disciplinary committee was being created in the party and that anyone breaching the party discipline would not remain in SAD.