Allocation of 1.12 lakh crore will boost education sector: Union minister Pradhan in Chandigarh

Union minister for education, skill development and entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday hailed the general budget for the year 2023-24 by saying that it is an embodiment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision towards progressive and development-oriented country. It has pushed India to new economic heights and aided its fast movement to identity itself as “Vishwa Guru”, he added.

Addressing a press conference organised at the BJP’s state office in Chandigarh, the Union minister said that the new education policy has been implemented. “The provision of ₹1.12 lakh crore has been made for the field of education with an increase of 12%. The levels of all schoolteachers and education will be augmented and district institute of education training (DIET) centres will be opened in every district where teachers will be given high-quality training,” he added.

Pradhan said this budget is based on seven priorities. “It (budget) is inclusive and has been drafted keeping in mind all sections of the society. It is truly a people-oriented budget,” he added.

“In the last eight years, the BJP government has opened a box of reliefs for every sector of the country and made decisions that strengthened India economically,” the minister further said.