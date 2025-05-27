Allot reserved plot in Transport Nagar to us: Truckers body to Ludhiana Improvement Trust

To discuss the allocation of a reserved plot in Transport Nagar under the 114-acre Truck Stand Scheme, delegation from the Ludhiana Goods Transport Association met with Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) Chairman Tarsem Singh Bhinder on Tuesday. The delegation presented their claim over a 2000 square yard plot originally reserved for the Truck Union office. (Ht Photo)

The delegation, led by president Darshan Singh, general secretary Ashok Pahwa and vice-president Ajit Pal Rinku, presented their claim over a 2000 square yard plot originally reserved for the Truck Union office.

Earlier this month, the association had formally written to the LIT chairman, emphasising that within the 114-acre Truck Stand Scheme, various plots were allocated for different institutions, including religious sites, petrol pumps, telephone exchanges, said the press secretary of the association Jagdish Jassewal,

Currently, approximately 550 square yards of this reserved plot is being used as a public toilet, while the remaining area is fenced and locked, with the key held by the Ludhiana Goods Transport Association. However, the plot has not yet been officially allocated.

Jassewal underlined the urgent need for this space, citing plans to build a proper office and rest house for truck drivers, facilities that the area is currently lacking, to improve the working conditions of truckers here.

Confirming the development, LIT Chairman Tarsem Singh Bhinder stated, “The truckers had previously requested the allocation of this land. We will conduct a thorough inspection to verify their claim, and following the proper procedures, the land will be allocated accordingly.”