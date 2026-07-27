Allot time for debates on Punjab’s critical issues in assembly session: Bajwa to Speaker

Ahead of the 13th session of the Punjab assembly, scheduled from August 3 to August 10, leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa has written to Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan urging him to allocate adequate time for detailed discussions on critical issues confronting Punjab.

Punjab leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa. (HT)

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Bajwa said the Vidhan Sabha must serve as an effective forum for accountability, transparency and meaningful deliberation on matters that directly impacted the lives of Punjabis.

In his communication, Bajwa requested that the proposed amendments to the anti-sacrilege law be circulated among all legislators at least two to three days in advance to facilitate informed debate. He also sought a dedicated two to three-day discussion on the Bill to allow clause-by-clause scrutiny before its passage.

Bajwa demanded a full-day debate on law and order issues, extortion and ransom calls by gangsters, the controversial Lawrence Bishnoi interview, and alleged police excesses against protesting linemen, MGNREGA workers and municipal employees.

He also sought a separate debate on the Bargari sacrilege case and the Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura firing incidents, asserting that the House must review the government’s actions and fix accountability.

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{{^usCountry}} Bajwa called upon the government to present a white paper on the state’s mounting debt and fiscal health. He demanded discussions on pending Pay Commission arrears, dearness allowance dues, implementation of the Old Pension Scheme, regularisation of contractual employees, PSPCL’s proposal to raise ₹10,000 crore through bonds, and the huge shortfall in projected revenues from mining and anti-corruption measures. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bajwa called upon the government to present a white paper on the state’s mounting debt and fiscal health. He demanded discussions on pending Pay Commission arrears, dearness allowance dues, implementation of the Old Pension Scheme, regularisation of contractual employees, PSPCL’s proposal to raise ₹10,000 crore through bonds, and the huge shortfall in projected revenues from mining and anti-corruption measures. {{/usCountry}}

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He also flagged the large number of vacant teaching posts and alleged irregularities in the recruitment examination for 454 pharmacist officer posts conducted by Baba Farid University of Health Sciences.